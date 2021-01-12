Public urged not to attack police after Portland party incident
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are warning the public to desist from attacking officers on duty following Sunday's attack on officers attempting to enforce aspects of the Diaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in Sanshore district, Portland.
The officers were attacked when they tried to put an end to an unpermitted event, taking place outside of curfew hours. Approximately 150 people were in attendance at the party, the police said, adding that service vehicle was also damaged during the incident, which occurred about 10:15 pm.
According to the police, one of the patrons was accosted by officers when he was observed with a bulge in his waist. However, while searching the man, the crowd began throwing stones, injuring the officers. The man was found with a knife in his possession and was arrested and subsequently charged, the police said.
He has been identified as 24-year-old Kenroy Johnson otherwise called 'Big Boy', a labourer of Barracks district in the parish. He is being charged with being-armed with an offensive weapon, malicious destruction of property and indecent, abusive and calumnious language. He is scheduled to appear in the Portland Parish Court at a later date.
The police said they are seeking the owner of the premises and the promoter of the event who are being urged to contact the Manchioneal police immediately.
