Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have struck the US territory in recent days, the US Geological Survey reported.

The latest quake was felt at 8:54 am local time (1254 GMT) 14 kilometres (eight miles) southeast of Guanica, a town on the island's southern Caribbean coastline that was hard hit by earlier quakes.

It follows a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed one person, knocked out electric power and caused widespread damage.