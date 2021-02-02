Puerto Rico to get billions for storm aid, reconstruction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is slated to receive more than US$6 billion in federal funds to help prepare the US territory for future hurricanes and other disasters, officials said Tuesday.

The money assigned by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development would be used for infrastructure projects and economic development, among other things, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said.

In addition, Puerto Rico now has access to US$3.2 billion to continue rebuilding from hurricanes Irma and Maria, said Pierluisi, who praised the administration of US President Joe Biden for acting quickly.

Congress had assigned US$67 billion to help with reconstruction efforts after the hurricanes devastated the island in September 2017, but of the US$43 billion obligated, Puerto Rico has only received US$18 billion amid concerns over how the money would be spent.