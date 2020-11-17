Putin urges BRICS to mass produce Russian COVID-19 vaccines

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday called on fellow members of the BRICS alliance of major emerging countries to mass produce Russian-made coronavirus vaccines.

Speaking during an online summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Putin encouraged the other four BRICS members to manufacture and distribute coronavirus vaccines developed by Russia.

"There are Russian vaccines, they work, they work effectively and safely... It's very important to unite for the mass production of these products into wide circulation," Putin said.

Putin noted that Russia has agreements in place with India and Brazil to conduct clinical trials of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as well as manufacturing agreements with China and India.

The world's largest vaccine producer is in India, the Serum Institute of India.

The Russian leader did not offer specifics as to what broader efforts between the five countries to mass produce the vaccines would entail, or outline the commercial conditions.

Russia has registered two coronavirus vaccines as a global race heats up in producing an effective vaccine to combat the pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of 1.3 million people.

In August, Russia announced that it had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V — named after the Soviet-era satellite — but did so ahead of large-scale clinical trials.

Last month, Putin announced that Russia had registered a second coronavirus vaccine, EpiVacCorona.

Russia has applied to the World Health Organization for accelerated registration and pre-qualification of the Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia has said is 92 per cent effective.

Some Western scientists have expressed concern over the vaccine, warning that moving too quickly could be dangerous.

Pharma giants Pfizer and BioNTech earlier this month announced that their virus vaccine is 90 per cent effective, while US company Moderna said Monday early results showed its candidate was 94.5 per cent effective.