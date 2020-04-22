PwC Jamaica donates $4m to COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Jamaica is donating $4 million to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund, which has a target of J$250 million, will be channelled through two key areas of need: food security and health services. It is aimed at providing support to healthcare workers fighting the pandemic on the frontline and assisting those who live in communities most impacted.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the people and communities of Jamaica is unprecedented. We are now facing challenges that are creating new norms for all of us. As we navigate this crisis together, we believe that businesses should play significant roles in helping our health services and assisting the most vulnerable in our communities. Collectively we can make a difference in helping the country respond to, and recover from this pandemic,” PwC Jamaica territory leader, Leighton McKnight said.

“The PSOJ is grateful for this generous gift from PwC,” PSOJ President Keith Duncan said.

“It takes us a step nearer to our goals, and will help us in our fight against the impact of this pandemic. PwC's contribution and thoughtfulness is a shining example of corporate responsibility,” he added.

PwC is a professional services firm focused on providing assurance, tax, and related business advisory services.