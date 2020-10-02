PwC Jamaica receives LatinFinance's 2020 Project & Infrastructure Finance Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Professional services firm, PwC Jamaica, is the 2020 recipient of the LatinFinance Project & Infrastructure Finance Award for its work on the Trans-Jamaican Highway Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO is the largest in Jamaica's history and is the first Jamaican infrastructure project to be financed in the international capital markets, the firm noted.

In responding to the award, Wilfred Baghaloo, PwC Jamaica's deals partner for the Southern Caribbean, said: “I've been involved in this very challenging and complex project since 2001. Adding to the complexity was the involvement of many different stakeholders along the way. COVID-19 presented the most recent challenge that we had to deal with.”

"The success of this project shows that there is an appetite for financing well-structured infrastructure projects, which are badly needed to move Jamaica forward. This IPO has opened opportunities for schools, hospitals. prisons, government offices, toll roads, etc," Baghaloo added.

The LatinFinance Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognises the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of the Caribbean.