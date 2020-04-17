Quarantine in Corn Piece Settlement lifted
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the quarantine imposed on the Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon has been lifted.
The ministry said the quarantine was lifted because the community is no longer deemed a public health risk.
The community was put under quarantine for an initial 14 days on March 19, following the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the area.
The quarantine was then extended for a further two weeks on Friday, April 3, after six close contacts of the deceased tested positive for the virus.
The ministry said, however, that public health authorities will continue to monitor residents.
