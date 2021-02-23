Quarantine order lifted for St James prisoners
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James police are reporting that prisoners at the Freeport Police Station lock-up, who were placed in quarantine on Saturday, January 9, were given clearance on Sunday, February 21 after completing the required quarantine period.
The police said clearance was given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the prisoners are now clear to resume normal activities, including attending court.
At the beginning of the order, the ministry—through the St James Health Department—had ordered a cessation of visits to the lock-up. According to the police the health ministry also advised that movement of prisoners to and from other institutions should cease.
