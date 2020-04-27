Quarantine orders still in effect for Alorica employees — health ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the public that the quarantine orders for all employees of the Alorica call centre remain in effect.

The ministry said all employees must remain at home until they are contacted by the St Catherine Health Department, even if the 14-day period of quarantine has expired.

The employees are also reminded of the following:

The absence of symptoms does not mean that one does not have COVID-19.

The quarantined person should have little or no contact with other members of the household and restrict visits from friends and/or family.

The quarantined person should always cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw it away in a covered bin.

The quarantined person must wash hands using soap and water before and after using the bathroom, coughing or sneezing.

The quarantined person should avoid touching eyes and mouth, especially after sneezing or coughing.

The quarantined person should, as much as possible, restrict members of the household from utilising the same bathroom.

The quarantined person who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (633-5687).

The ministry also encouraged employees who are experiencing anxiety or stress associated with the wait for their test results to contact its helpline at 888-New-LIFE (639-5433).