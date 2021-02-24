Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet cancelled this year
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet (TQGJM) committee for 2021 has announced that the meet has been cancelled this year due COVID-19 concerns.
The meet, first postponed from the January scheduled date, was officially cancelled by the committee today.
“The Queen's School Alumnae Association, through the organising committee of The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet, pursuant to our postponement notice of our meet scheduled to take place on January 30, 2021 at the National Stadium, hereby announce the cancellation of the 20th staging of TQGJM 2021,” the committee said in a statement.
The committee said that for the past 19 years it has prided itself on hosting “a high-quality meet contributing greatly to the high performances of our athletes over the years”.
“We were not willing to consider staging a sub-standard meet based on several mitigating factors in respect to the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This decision was made following consultations with several stakeholders, and weighing the pros and cons from our risk management registry,” the statement said.
“We are currently liaising with our partners and other stakeholders to arrange alternative festivities for the 20th staging of TQGJM for January 29, 2022,” the statement added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy