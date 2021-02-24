Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet cancelled this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet (TQGJM) committee for 2021 has announced that the meet has been cancelled this year due COVID-19 concerns.

The meet, first postponed from the January scheduled date, was officially cancelled by the committee today.

“The Queen's School Alumnae Association, through the organising committee of The Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet, pursuant to our postponement notice of our meet scheduled to take place on January 30, 2021 at the National Stadium, hereby announce the cancellation of the 20th staging of TQGJM 2021,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee said that for the past 19 years it has prided itself on hosting “a high-quality meet contributing greatly to the high performances of our athletes over the years”.

“We were not willing to consider staging a sub-standard meet based on several mitigating factors in respect to the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This decision was made following consultations with several stakeholders, and weighing the pros and cons from our risk management registry,” the statement said.

“We are currently liaising with our partners and other stakeholders to arrange alternative festivities for the 20th staging of TQGJM for January 29, 2022,” the statement added.