RADA advisory board chair resigns over Holland deal

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Lola Marshall-Williams, one of the directors of Holland Producers Limited (HPL), the company at the centre of a controversial St Elizabeth land divestment arrangement with the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings Limited, has resigned as chairperson of the parish advisory board of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), effective immediately.

RADA board chairman Nigel Myrie broke the news at a meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) a short while ago.

The controversy surrounding the arrangement which saw HPL occupying some 2,400 acres of land at Holland Estate in St Elizabeth, has led to former Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, being stripped of his post and transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet minister has been linked as closely affiliated with Marshall-Williams, and according to a report submitted by SCJ Holdings to the PAAC today, on April 30, 2019, directed by way of a letter that the lands should be turned over to HPL after the Wray and Nephew group, the outgoing lessees, had relinquished its tenancy.

The company, which occupied the property for a year without a lease agreement, was initially introduced as Holland Estate Management Company (HEMCO).

The report to the committee by SCJ Holdings managing director Joseph Shoucair outlined that Hutchinson had advised that, "HEMCO was prepared to undertake the management of the property for one year, commencing June 1, 2019, and would, thereafter, be prepared to enter into an extended lease agreement with SCJ. The letter also advised of the challenges facing the land (eg the high cost of electricity to pump water from the land and the continuous invasion of cattle), implying that these necessitated the need for management of the property. "

SCJ Holdings said the letter went on to explain that HEMCO had already interviewed 245 farmers who had interest in occupying the entire 2,400 acres, and that it was important that the participants, who had been selected, start occupying the land “immediately upon the relinquishing of Appleton's lease”, and that HEMCO would be submitting a formal application for the lands.

The well known Holland Estate in St Elizabeth comprises a total 4,200 acres of land, which was occupied by the Wray and Nephew Group up to early 2019, after which the lands, by Cabinet decision, were transferred to SCJ Holdings, a sugar lands divestment management entity under the agriculture ministry.

Alphea Saunders