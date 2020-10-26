RGD landlines down

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department is advising the public that it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its landlines.

As a result, customers trying to make contact via the switchboard at 876-619-1260/876-749-0550 will experience challenges getting through.

The department apologised for the inconvenience and said its service providers are working to resolve the issues.

In the interim, the department said customers should make contact via email at information@rgd.gov.jm or visit its Facebook page at rgd.jamaica; Twitter and Instagram at rgd_jamaica.