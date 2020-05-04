RGD launches electronic burial order
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) has launched an electronic database to allow customers to obtain burial orders electronically.
According to the RGD the database, which was launched today, is only applicable to deaths which occurred in hospitals and health centres.
The agency said the move is aimed at providing customers with a safe and convenient way of conducting business.
The RGD said customers will first have to register the death at any of its locations, then choose the option for electronic delivery and finally verify the burial order via the RGD's secure web portal.
The portal can be accessed https://www.rgd.gov.jm/ to verify the burial order.
For further information customers can call the RGD at 876 619-1260 or 749-0550, email information@rgd.gov.jm or at facebook.com/rgd-jamaica; twitter.com/rgd_jamaica; Instagram.com/rgd_jamaica.
