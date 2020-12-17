RGD launches online chat feature
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Registrar General's Department (RGD) has launched its online chat feature as part of efforts to improve its customer service.
The online chat can be accessed through the RGD website, rgd.gov.jm, and will be operational between the hours of 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, Mondays to Fridays.
Launched on Monday, the online chat is a live interactive system that will be used to bolster existing avenues of communication with the RGD for clients.
Chief Executive Officer at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, said the addition of the chat is a wholesome approach to improving customer service in the digital age.
"Live chats are a tool being used largely across several government and private-sector agencies that are customer service centric, so the RGD launching a chat is the natural evolution in terms of engaging our customers. We already have the phone lines through the call centre at the RGD and we have our social media pages where persons engage us,” he said.
“But when we looked at the data and when we realised that the RGD was the most frequently visited GOJ website, certainly in recent years up to 2018, we noted that it would be the best space where a lot of customers and potential customers will engage the RGD,” McFarlane added.
Through the chat, which is currently being manned by RGD staff members, customers will be able to send queries as well as check the status of their applications.
