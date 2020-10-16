KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Registrar's General Department (RGD) today provided a copy of the burial order to the family of Reggae icon Frederick “Toots” Hibbert.

Hibbert's body could not be interred in the Dovecot Memorial Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday as planned, because his relatives were unable to find the burial order.

The singer's body was returned to Perry's Funeral Home in Spanish Town, where the thanksgiving service was held earlier in the day.

RGD said a copy was provided to Hibbert's widow earlier today.

The agency noted that the move was made possible thanks to its recently launched Electronic Burial Order system. The system allows family members of a person who died in hospital to obtain multiple copies of the burial order.

