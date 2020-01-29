RGD temporarily closes Kingston office

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Registrar General's Department (RGD) is advising the public that its Kingston office located at 58 Duke Street will be temporarily closed until further advised, due to a power outage.

A RGD representative told OBSERVER ONLINE that the power outage was caused by a nearby fire.

The representative said that the office is awaiting the action of the Jamaica Public Service to resume operations.

In the meanwhile, RGD said customers wishing to make an application can visit any of the other nine locations islandwide or visit their website at www.rgd.gov.jm to apply online and make enquires.