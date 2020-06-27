RUBiS to donate PPE supplies to State care facilities across the island

KINGSTON, Jamaica — RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited is continuing its efforts to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaicans through a JMD$2M donation of sanitation products and personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and wards/patients of several state care facilities across the island.

Following a disbursement of items to the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston on June 26, RUBiS disclosed that senior care facilities and places of safety are also slated to benefit from the well-needed items in the coming days. These will include the Port Antonio Infirmary in Portland; the St Elizabeth Infirmary; Granville Place of Safety in Trelawny; and Yadel Girls' Home and Sunbeam Boys' Home in St Catherine.

Human Resource Manager at RUBiS, Donnovan Dobson, said these are entities which cater to some of the island's most vulnerable groups.

“We took into consideration the sparse resources of these institutions and purchased the items based on their specific needs ... to uphold proper sanitation practices to protect children, young adults and seniors as well as support staff,” he said.

“Our donation to Bellevue Hospital also stemmed from the fact that we have

a longstanding relationship with the hospital as a member of the Rockfort community. Currently, we have an ongoing initiative through our InPulse Art Programme which provides a monthly art workshop for the psychiatric patients at Bellevue,” he added.