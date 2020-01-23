Racers Grand Prix earns Gold status

KINGSTON, Jamaica – After being voted the most outstanding one-day meet in the region, Racers Grand Prix has once again been elevated in status from an IAAF Area Permit Meet to join the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series for the next 10 years.

The Continental Gold Series is the highest in the competition series and one level below Diamond League.

With its new gold status, the Racers Grand Prix is now the second highest meet within North America, only surpassed by the Prefontaine Classic in the United States.

Racers Grand Prix chairman Glen Mills believes the promotion from an Area Permit Meet was as a result of the exceptional quality and organisation of the Grand Prix.

The Racers Grand Prix, with Usain Bolt as the main drawing card, has attracted a host of stars and thousands of fans to Kingston over the years and has rivalled many World Challenge or Diamond League events on the international track and field calendar.

"The Racers Grand Prix organising committee has had four of the highest quality stagings, excelling in all categories of preparation and implementation of the event, earning high praises from World Athletics, the governing body of the sport. The president Lord Sebastian Coe himself was here at the 2017 renewal and we also received commendation from athletes, coaches, managers and agents, which means our performance has not been forgotten," Mills said during the event's launch at Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Thursday.

According to Mills, Over 200 athletes, including World and Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, World and Olympic 400m record holder Wayde Van Niekerk from South Africa, and American Kendra Harrison, the current 100m hurdles world record holder, have so far expressed interest in being a part of the fifth staging scheduled for June 13, 2020.

The meet is expected go live in 100 countries across continents on June 13.

Sherdon Cowan