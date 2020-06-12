Raft of measures announced for travellers to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says risk based testing and quarantine protocols will vary among three categories of travellers.

He made the announcement at Jamaica House during a press conference to update the nation this evening.

The three categories of travellers are:

Jamaicans and non-nationals ordinarily resident in Jamaica by virtue of work permit, marriage, etc. Non-nationals visiting Jamaica for tourism. Non-nationals visiting Jamaica for business.

The prime minister said Jamaicans and non-nationals ordinarily resident in Jamaica will be subject to testing if assessed as high risk as a result of their travel history, exhibiting symptoms, exposure to people who have tested positive, or belonging to a high-risk group.

High risk groups, he said, include cruise ship workers, involuntarily returned migrants, and health care workers. People assessed as high risk will have their sample taken and await their test result under quarantine at home or in a government facility as determined by the health authorities.

These individuals will therefore be under quarantine until their test results are available. If tested negative, they will be under either a 'stay at home for returning residents' measure or be placed in quarantine at home for 14 days, depending on the risk. However, if the results are positive, individuals will be isolated either at home or in a government facility as determined by the health authorities. Those not assessed as high risk will be allowed to go home under the 'stay at home for returning residents' measure for 14 days since being landed in Jamaica.

Under this new stay at home order for returning residents, individuals are required to stay home; however, they are allowed to leave their home only once per day to obtain food, medical supplies, conduct financial transactions, and for physical exercise. Individuals under this measure would also be required to work from home.

Holness said non-nationals visiting Jamaica for tourism will be subject to testing if they are assessed as high-risk either as a result of coming from countries designated as high risk for COVID-19 transmission based on classification by the World Health Organization, or due to other risk factors such as exhibiting symptoms or exposure to people who have tested positive.

Individuals assessed as high risk will have their samples taken at the airport or other designated facility and await their test results at their hotel or resort under the 'stay in zone' measure. If the test is negative, they would remain under the 'stay in zone' measure. However, if the test is positive, they would be isolated either at the hotel/resort or in a government facility as determined by the health authorities.

Those not assessed as high risk will be allowed to go to their hotel/resort under the 'stay in zone' measure. This means they are required for the duration of their stay in Jamaica to remain within the COVID-19 resilient corridor, the prime minister said.

Holness added that non-nationals visiting Jamaica for business purposes for less than 14 days will be required to be tested at the airport or other designated facility.

They will then await their test results under quarantine at their hotel/intended address. If the test is positive, they would be isolated either at their hotel/intended address or in a government facility as determined by the health authorities. However, if the test is negative, they would be released from quarantine and therefore be free to conduct their business meetings.

The prime minister said they must, however, adhere to all measures for controlling risk of spread that are in place such as washing/sanitisation of hands, wearing of masks, etc.

He noted that non-nationals visiting Jamaica for business purposes for 14 days or more will be subject to the same testing and quarantine protocols as described earlier for non-nationals who are ordinarily resident in Jamaica.

Holness said those who are quarantined or placed in isolation at home may be geofenced and monitored electronically through the JAMCOVID app and by the health authorities to ensure that they do not leave home.

This, however, will not apply under the 'stay at home for returning residents' or 'stay in zone' measures, the prime minister said.