Rain, curfew force early closure for BNS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank says all branches in Clarendon, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas will close early today due to the inclement weather and COVID-19 curfew.

According to a statement from the bank, the branches are set to close at 1:30 pm.

Scotiabank said the early closure will allow adequate time for staff to conduct end-of-day processing and get home safely.

The bank reminded customers that they can use ATMs as well as online or mobile banking to conduct transactions 24 hours per day.