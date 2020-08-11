Rain expected across most parishes this afternoon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A tropical wave is expected to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to sections of most parishes as it moves across the island later today.

The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says, thereafter, a trough will remain across the island and the Central Caribbean over the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect sections of the island until Friday.

Meanwhile, Met Service says a tropical wave located 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

Meteorologists continue to monitor this system.