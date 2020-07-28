Rain forces early lunch as West Indies slump to 84-5 in England decider

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Stuart Broad joined one of cricket's most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as England pressed for a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old became just the seventh bowler and fourth pacemen to reach the landmark when he had opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 on the fifth day of the third Test.

When rain forced an early lunch the West Indies had slumped to 84-5, chasing a huge victory target of 399.

It seemed only more bad weather was standing between England and a 2-1 series win that would see regain the Wisden Trophy they lost in the Caribbean last year.

Broad, playing in his 140th Test, had been stranded on 499 wickets when, after he had already taken eight in this match, rain washed out the whole of Monday's fourth day.

He reached the 500-mark on Tuesday when a full-length ball struck Brathwaite's back pad, with the opener not bothering to review umpire Michael Gough's decision because he was so clearly out.

Brathwaite was also the dismissed batsman when James Anderson, Broad's longstanding England new-ball colleague, took his 500th Test wicket, at Lord's in September 2017.

Broad took the first three West Indies wickets to fall in their second innings of this match.

Any chance he might take all 10 in an innings, as England off-spinner Jim Laker did against Australia in the Old Trafford Test of 1956, ended soon afterwards when Broad caught Shai Hope off Chris Woakes.

Broad had already taken 6-31 in West Indies' meagre first innings 197 made in reply to England's 369.

Batting at No 10, Broad scored a dashing 62 runs in that innings.

Angered by his controversial omission from the England side that lost the first Test at Southampton, he marked his return to Test duty with six wickets in England's 113-run series levelling win over the West Indies, also at Old Trafford

Anderson, 38 on Thursday, is closing in on 600 Test wickets. But speaking before play at his Lancashire home ground on Tuesday, he said Broad could surpass his eventual tally.

- 'Absolutely phenomenal' -

"I just think the way Stuart has bowled the last two game has been absolutely phenomenal," Anderson told Sky Sports. "I am always amazed how he gets into a spell and blows people away. He could end up with more wickets than me."

Broad has reserved some of his most memorable spells for Australia, England's oldest rivals, including a Test-best 8-15 at Trent Bridge, his Nottinghamshire home ground, in 2015.

And last year's drawn Ashes in England saw Broad dismiss Australia left-handed opener David Warner cheaply seven times in 10 innings.

"I think they should drop him again," Warner jokingly told reporters on Tuesday before adding: "I think he's a world-class bowler.

"He's obviously got a hell of a record against left-handers and his capability to bring the ball back off the wicket into the right-hander is another string to his bow."

Although no spectators are allowed to attend in a bio-secure series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus, Broad's father Chris -- a former England opening batsman -- was at Old Trafford to witness his son's achievement in his role as the match referee.

The only bowlers with more than 600 Test wickets are former spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

The only seamers ahead of Broad are Anderson (589 wickets) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both of whom are retired.