Rain in St James sends voters scampering for cover

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Torrential showers interrupted voting in sections of St James Southern, one of the battleground seats in today's general elections.

Around 3:00 pm, the heavens opened, and rain caused run-offs to overflow battered sections of Maroon Town, Welcome Hall and Cambridge, sending election day workers and voters scrambling for cover.

Earlier, scattered showers had affected voting in the Anchovy area.

Montego Bay's Mayor Homer Davis of the Jamaica Labour Party, and Dr Walton Small of the People's National Party, are seeking to get the majority of the 27,248 votes that are available as they hope to become the Member of Parliament, replacing Derrick Kellier who retired after 31 years and seven victories.

Kellier's last two wins came at Davis' expense.

Paul A Reid