Rains bring slight increase in water storage levels
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that there has been a slight increase in the water levels at the Mona Reservoir and the Hermitage Dam, due to the recent rainfall across the island.
“We have seen some changes in our storage level as of September 11. We have moved from 26 per cent at the Mona Reservoir to 31 per cent, and from 42 per cent to 44 per cent at the Hermitage Dam within a week,” NWC President, Mark Barnett, said.
The NWC president, however, pointed out that while the marginal increase is positive it is not enough to significantly address the country’s current water demand.
“We did not receive our secondary rain period in May-June, so we have not been receiving adequate amounts of water to help replenish our storage. So, when you come out of the longest dry period, which is from December to April with no rains and we didn’t start receiving rains until this month (September), you can see the severe effects of the dry period on water supply,” he said.
Barnett explained that if the rainy months produce significant precipitation, the Corporate Area’s water issue is expected to improve, as Kingston heavily utilises surface water.
He said that in addition to focusing on critical institutions, such as hospitals, schools, clinics and police stations, the NWC has been trucking water to residents of affected communities.
