Rapid True Value in Lane Plaza to reopen tomorrow after sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hardware & Lumber Rapid True Value today closed its store in Lane Plaza, Kingston for deep cleaning and sanitising following the confirmation that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store will reopen tomorrow.

In a statement late Saturday, the company said it is adhering to guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well being of our customers and employees. As always, we will adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and will continue our extensive supplemental health and hygiene measures to provide a safe in-store experience for everyone."

All other H&L Rapid True Value locations opened as usual today.