Rapid True Value in Lane Plaza to reopen tomorrow after sanitisation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hardware & Lumber Rapid True Value today closed its store in Lane Plaza, Kingston for deep cleaning and sanitising following the confirmation that an associate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The store will reopen tomorrow.
In a statement late Saturday, the company said it is adhering to guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
"There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well being of our customers and employees. As always, we will adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and will continue our extensive supplemental health and hygiene measures to provide a safe in-store experience for everyone."
All other H&L Rapid True Value locations opened as usual today.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy