Rapper Lil Wayne faces federal gun charge in Florida
MIAMI, United States (AFP)— US rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year -- a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.
The Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne -- who has a home in south Florida -- admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.
Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than US$25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.
But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.
Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.
The five-time Grammy winner -- who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump -- is next due in court on December 11.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy