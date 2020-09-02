'Rasta' implicated in Westmoreland murder
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A court date is being finalised for a man who allegedly confessed to the Monday, August 27, 2020 killing of 21-year-old Dean Pryce, otherwise called 'Deano', of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.
Charged with murder is 51-year-old Conrad Smith, otherwise called 'Rasta', of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 4:45 pm, Smith and Pryce had an altercation. Smith allegedly attacked Pryce and stabbed him in the chest. Pryce reportedly ran off and collapsed a few meters away. He was taken to the hospital by residents, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
On Tuesday, September 1, Smith was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and was subsequently charged.
