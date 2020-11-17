Rated M: Sagicor rolls out male empowerment series for International Men's Day

Kingston, Jamaica — Sagicor Group Jamaica has rolled out a week-long series of activities geared at promoting the development of the company's male team members by improving their leadership skills and facilitating meaningful conversations on topics impacting men.

This coincides with International Men's Day, being observed on November 19.

The virtual series of activities, dubbed Rated M and hosted under the theme: 'Moulding Mighty Men', started on Monday, November 16 and will culminate on Friday, November 20.

The company said the Rated M initiative will also serve as a launching pad for a skills training programme tailored for males.

That programme, set to start in January next year, will provide training in areas such as presentation and public speaking, critical and strategic thinking, mentorship and leadership skills, as well as job specific training, Sagicor said.

Karl Williams, senior vice-president in charge of group human resources and corporate services, said the initiative builds on the company's promise to provide a place for all team members to experience holistic growth.

“We want to be deliberate in the development of our team members and we understand that men have a unique perspective and specific developmental needs and concerns. As such, we aim to provide a space where they can learn, grow and have discussions that propel them towards self-awareness, general wellness and a positive outlook,” he said.

He noted that the skills training programme is the result of an internal survey done this year, which highlighted the training needs of the men in the company, adding that he expects the experience will have far-reaching impact not only on the men, but also those with whom they interact at work and in their homes and communities.

The Rated M series kicked off with a launch ceremony called 'His Story – the Journey of our Jamaican Men', with special guest Dr Orville Taylor, Head of Department in Sociology, Psychology and Social Work at University of the West Indies Mona. He reflected on the historical context that has shaped the male experience locally. This was followed up today with a presentation by social anthropologist and lecturer Dr Herbert Gayle, who highlighted the challenges faced by men and how they can overcome. Attorney-at-law Issat Buchanan is also set to share his perspective on men overcoming challenges in today's.

On Wednesday, the series will take a financial wellness spin with the topic 'Men, Money and Becoming a Financial Success', through a presentation by Martin Nesbeth, financial management analyst with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Dr Stanhope Maxwell, general practitioner, will lead the conversation on Thursday on 'Men, Manhood and Masculinity'.

The series concludes on Friday with 'FWD', an online party and sound clash.