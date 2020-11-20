Raymond Pryce vying for PNP general secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former deputy general secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP) Raymond Pryce says he will be offering himself for the post of general secretary of the party at the next meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) on Sunday, November 29.

This, he said, follows the requests of members of the party, including officers, executive members, other NEC members, and scores of delegates and supporters.

Pryce said that he is best positioned to effectively support the new party president, Mark Golding, and the wider organisation to re-kindle the synergy and enthusiasm among those critical civil society groupings which were once associated with the national progressive movement. He said the fortunes of the PNP are rooted in its ability to re-ignite the meaningful coalition of progressive forces that helped to modernise Jamaica.

The former deputy general secretary said he would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post, having served the party at several levels, including regional secretary for the party’s Region Four political organisation, chairman of the Communications Commission, and as director of operations in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition during the tenure of Portia Simpson-Miller.

Pryce also served for several years as the chairman of the Patriots and spearheaded the development and expansion of the organisation and made it a respected force within the national movement.

He also chaired the Policy and Advocacy Committee of the Patriots and provided the critical link between the party’s Policy Commission and a cadre of young professionals who were determined to have a say in the direction of the administration by helping to shape policies that were of benefit to young people.

During his political journey and ascension, Pryce served as the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North East, and was the party’s candidate for St Catherine East Central in the recent general elections.

Pryce said the unity of the party is the most critical challenge facing the new party leader and leadership. He said the occupant of the seat of general secretary would be pivotal in steering the organisation’s rebuilding efforts.