Re-entry process simplified on JamCOVID app
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the application process for re-entry into the island using the JamCOVID app has been simplified.
Speaking at a digital press conference tonight, Holness said as a response to user feedback, there is now only one stage of approval.
“Therefore anyone who was previously conditionally approved will automatically receive their travel authorisation,” he said.
“The travel authorisation is required in order for you to book your flight and also to board the flight,” he added.
The prime minister said 4,100 applications have been approved.
“These persons are now able to book any available flights to Jamaica,” he said.
He said an additional 1,472 applications are now under review and are expected to be approved in the next 48 hours.
Holness noted, however, that there are 2,729 applications which are still awaiting the home quarantine assessment questions to be answered in order to be processed.
The prime minister said that 2,500 Jamaicans have returned home, so far, under the Government's controlled re-entry programme.
