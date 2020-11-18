Re-envisaged education system key to COVID-19 recovery — LaRocque

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Caribbean Community (Caricom) cannot achieve economic recovery and resilience in the post-coronavirus era without an education system designed to foster innovation and strengthen workforce capacity, the regional body has said.

“We need a regional system that is responsive, technologically enabled, and geared towards nurturing the skills and dispositions needed to reshape and advance the society,” said Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque.

He was addressing ministers of education participating in 25th Special Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) on Education that ended on Tuesday.

“This is a difficult time for the sector. No one anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic nor the sustained impact it would have on our daily lives. Pundits are predicting that we will be living with COVID-19 as far into the future as 2022,” LaRocque said.

He said this situation has presented challenges and opportunities for the education system, noting that schools have been closed, affecting more than five million students in Caricom states.

“It has created new practices with respect to remote tuition and hastened the development of new information technology related methods for learning, and new skills for our students and teachers,” he said, noting also that concerns have been expressed about the effect and the effectiveness of online tuition.

He said that the lack of in-person interaction between student and teacher, and among students themselves are serious issues which could affect both the learning process and the development of young people.

Remote learning has also exposed gaps in access to technology, with a digital divide challenging equitable educational opportunities.

The Caricom Secretary General said that it is under such circumstances that the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) was tasked with designing an assessment process appropriate to the demands of the pandemic.

“This was not without its challenges. However, with patience, care and increased dialogue, the management of CXC was able to ensure the integrity of the institution, as well as identify ways for us to continue to improve assessment and quality practices.”

LaRocque said that the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat supports the work of CXC and is looking forward to continued collaboration in the interest of promoting excellence among the region's youths.

He said going forward, the focus must be on closing the gaps in delivery, reducing learning loss and increasing economic productivity with a skilled workforce.

“This will involve developing the private-public partnerships necessary to provide the broadband and computers needed for online education; creating an environment conducive to remote learning and teaching; and developing mobile and flexible continuing professional development opportunities to support the improvement of teaching in an online learning situation,” he explained.

LaRocque said that in this new environment, the onus is on the teacher education systems to provide training which is focused on technology-enabled instruction, and on social and emotional skills. He said the secretariat has been collaborating with member states and development partners to coordinate a range of activities to support that effort.

LaRocque said that the economic impact of loss of learning is not yet fully quantified, noting that an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2020 publication suggests that students five to 18 years “affected by the closures, might expect some three per cent lower income over their entire lifetimes. For nations, the lower long-term growth related to such losses might yield an average of 1.5 per cent lower annual GDP for the remainder of the century”.

The OECD publication also warns that it is with certainty that “national economies that go forward with a less skilled labour force, face lower economic growth which subtracts from the overall welfare of society”.

“The message is clear," said LaRocque. "The longer the learning loss, the longer the negative impact on earnings and economies. Let this not be the reality for the Caribbean Community. Our Caricom states can ill afford sustained reduced economic growth, thus, it is critical that education be positioned as a critical feature of the economic recovery to ensure sustainable growth.

LaRocque said that sustained economic growth is not possible without a suitably trained workforce capable of making the region competitive in the 21st century.

“It is a matter of concern, therefore, that the health emergency is also threatening the progress made in the implementation of the Caricom Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy, which was designed to create that workforce. The implementation is already confronting significant challenges with inadequate financial and human resources.

“That fact of life is a reality for us as we seek to manage our limited resources in the face of competing priorities. It is within that context that we are striving to build back better, not only from the aftermath of the pandemic, but also to be more resilient to withstand recurring natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and drought,” LaRocque added.