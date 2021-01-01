Re/Max Elite donates wheelchairs to Cornwall Regional Hospital
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Re/Max Elite, a real estate company in Jamaica that provides services for residential and commercial properties islandwide, recently donated five wheelchairs to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Cornwall Regional Hospital.
Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Newton Johnson, a broker at the Montego Bay office, said the company recognised the need for new wheelchairs at the hospital and decided to assist.
"As corporate citizens, I think it is good that we can give back to the Cornwall Regional Hospital. We know the needs of the hospital and think it is a fitting time, being the Christmas season and the season of giving. We have an office in Montego Bay and we have done things all around the country and so we decided that it would be great to give back to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, so we made a connection and they indicated that they needed wheelchairs so we decided to donate a few in order to assist their operation," Johnson expressed.
In receiving the donation, Dr Derek Harvey, senior medical officer at the hospital, expressed gratitude for the gift.
"We always appreciate gifts especially at this time of Christmas. Cornwall Regional Hospital has been displaced so we do need mobility, whether it be a wheelchair or an ambulance. This means a lot especially to transport the patients in and around the facility,” said Harvey.
“They came specifically for the Accident and Emergency Department and many persons who come, come immobile, whether they're elderly or whether they have a limb problem. So, the fact that we are getting additional wheelchairs, we are very grateful that we are being considered because we do have some wheelchairs that need replacement.”
Onome Sido
