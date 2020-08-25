Recent rains slightly impact NWC water levels

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Water levels at the two major catchment systems in the Corporate Area have increased as a result of the torrential rains that have been impacting the island over the past several days, but only slightly, the National Water Commission (NWC) has said.

The commission has reported that Hermitage Dam, which was at 38 per cent of its capacity on Friday, August 21, is now at 53.2 per cent of its capacity as at Monday, August 24, while the Mona Reservoir is now at 33 per cent of its capacity, a slight rise from last Friday's 28.9 per cent.

However, the NWC says customers are still required to conserve and adhere to the Prohibition Order because the systems “remain far below optimum levels”.

Under the Prohibition Order, water must be used for essential purposes only and a breach of the order can lead to arrest and charges. The company said the restrictions are also part of its management approaches in light of the continuing demand for water to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Additionally, it must be noted that there is not an automatic increase in water supply after a period of heavy rains due to several factors, chief among which is extremely high turbidity. At the moment, there are high turbidity levels associated with inflows to the Mona Reservoir affecting water production output at both the Mona and Hope treatment plants, resulting in a reduction in water distribution from both facilities,” the company said in a release today.

Meanwhile, the NWC said work crews are in the process of clearing turbidity that has affected the Great River Treatment Plant. The plant serves a number of areas stretching from Lucea, Hanover to Montego Bay, St James. There has also been reduced production due to turbidity levels at the facility, the company said.

It added that it is also monitoring inflow at the Moravia and Two Meetings treatment plants in Manchester, which were also shut down due to high levels of turbidity.