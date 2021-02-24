Record 1,055 applications for National Youth Parliament
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is reporting that it has received a record 1,055 applications for the 2021 cohort of National Youth Parliamentarians.
Since its inception in 2003, the programme has received between 500 and 700 applications annually.
State Minister in the Ministry, Robert Nesta Morgan, said “the ministry is very excited to have a record number of applicants this year”.
“This tells us that our youth are engaged and want to be heard. We will continue to provide them with a platform, we will listen and we will act on their recommendations,” he said.
The National Youth Parliament of Jamaica (NYPJ) is structured to encourage active citizenship among the youth and promote involvement in democracy and governance; analyse and provide feedback from a youth perspective on statements, ministry papers, Green papers and Bills before the Houses of Parliament; and promote youth mainstreaming into national policies, strategies and programmes.
Throughout their one-year tenure, the youth parliamentarians will receive training in the areas of public speaking, parliamentary procedure, policy paper writing and policy review, project management and speech writing.
Under the purview of the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica, they will develop work plans to focus on youth development projects in their communities, constituencies, parishes and counties, while preparing for the sitting of the Youth Parliament as a part of the annual Youth Month activities in November.
After a brief hiatus, the NYPJ was revamped in 2016 and has undergone further restructuring to ensure that the selected parliamentarians are better able to carry out their mandate.
