Record 328 COVID cases reported in 24 hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting a record 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
This is the largest single-day increase since the outbreak of the virus in Jamaica last March. It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,841.
No new deaths were confirmed during the period, leaving the death toll at 357. However, one death was reported under investigation.
According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 139 males and 189 females with ages ranging from one year to 99 years.
The cases were recorded Kingston and St Andrew (70), St James (53), Manchester (49), St Catherine (43), St Elizabeth (24), Trelawny (23), Hanover (21), Clarendon (15), St Mary (10), St Thomas (10), St Ann (five), Westmoreland (three), and Portland (two).
The country also recorded 51 recoveries pushing the total number of recoveries to 12,225.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy