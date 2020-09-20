Record 7 COVID-19 deaths, 230 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths and 230 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new deaths range in age from 37 to 82 years, and all had pre-existing conditions.

The deaths bring the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 67.

Meanwhile, the 230 new cases consist of 115 males and 112 females, while three are under investigation. Their ages range from one day to 104 years old. This is the oldest patient to have caught the virus.

The ministry said two of the new cases are imported, 10 are contacts of confirmed cases, while 218 are under investigation.

The total confirmed cases now stand at 4,988.

Of the new cases, 116 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 34 are from St Catherine, 21 from St James, 18 from St Ann, 14 from Portland, 11 from Clarendon, four from St Thomas, two each from Hanover, St Elizabeth and Manchester, and one from St Mary.

The ministry also reported that 23 patients have recovered from the virus.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.