Recording artiste reported missing in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Xavier Wollery, recording artiste, of East Avenue, Linstead, St Catherine, has been reported missing since Thursday, January 14, 2021.

She is of brown complexion and slim build.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, Wollery was last seen at home wearing black shorts, pink blouse and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Xavier Wollery is being asked to contact the Linstead police at 876-985-2680, oolice 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.