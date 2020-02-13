Records clerk gets six months in prison for soliciting
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A records clerk who was charged on November 15, last year for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act was today sentenced to six months in prison.
Horace Gayle was arrested on Monday, November 11, 2019 after he was accosted during a sting operation conducted by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau accepting $45,000 he had earlier arranged to collect.
According to the police, the sum represented the remainder of a total of $110,000 he had solicited to produce and deliver a clean police record for an applicant who has a criminal record.
Gayle pled guilty to one count of soliciting and accepting under the Act and will serve both sentences concurrently, the police said.
