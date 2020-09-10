Recovered COVID-19 patients urged to donate blood
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is appealing to recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood to assist in the treatment of patients who are still fighting the virus.
Speaking during the ministry's weekly COVID Conversations press briefing this evening, Dr Tufton said the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is testing the use of plasma from recovered patients as treatment for patients who are still ill.
The minister noted that this approach is one that is being tested globally and has been approved by the hospital's ethics board.
“Essentially, they get positive recovered cases to donate blood and they extract from that the plasma, which should have some antibodies, and they use that to treat existing positive cases, more specifically, those who are being severely affected by the COVID infection,” Dr Tufton explained.
He noted that the UHWI has received positive feedback from patients willing to help and encouraged those who are interested in helping to contact the UHWI to begin the process.
“Contact the University Hospital of the West Indies, hear the details of it. I mean all it is is donating blood, so from your perspective it's a relatively harmless procedure,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy