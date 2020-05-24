Recoveries up by 11 with two new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - In the last 24 hours, 11 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation, bringing the total number of patients recovered and released to 211(38% recovery rate). Meanwhile, two new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 552.

Jamaica now has 332 (60%) active cases, with one (1) critically ill patient.

Of the two new cases, one is a 25-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew and the other is a 22-year-old male from St Ann. One is a contact of a confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

Jamaica now has 62 imported cases; 212 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 72 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 99 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 16 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation); 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 235 are linked to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and 16 cases are under investigation.

Some 328 (59%) of all confirmed cases are females and there are 224 (41%) males with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

With some 290 new samples tested in the last 24 hours, Jamaica now has tested a total of 10,230 samples, including 9,637 negatives and 24 pending.