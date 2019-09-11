Recycling Partners/Education Ministry team for 2019 ECO Championships

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited (RPJ) has announced the launch of its annual ECO Champions competition in schools across the island.

The competition is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI).

ECO Champions 2019, which will include over 100 schools, forms part of the RPJ's renewed push to foster a culture of recycling in Jamaica, starting with the country's youth.

As part of the competition, participating schools will reach out to organisations and individuals in their communities, encouraging them to collect and deposit bottles at the school to support their bid to become the top recycler.

With the participation of both businesses and residents, the RPJ is hoping to raise awareness about the importance of recycling at the community level, which hopefully will lead to greater action at the national level.

The competition is being facilitated in part by a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between the MoEYI and the RPJ, which also creates 50 new jobs in the green sector.

Persons chosen for these new jobs will be trained through the HEART Trust to serve as ECO Stewards, therefore not only providing employment but also certification for the workers.

RPJL is the registered charitable and designated National Recycling Entity.