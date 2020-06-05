Reddit co-founder leaves board, urges black replacement
UNITED STATES (AP)— Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the board of the social media site and urged the board to replace him with a black candidate.
Ohanian, who is white, implicitly linked his move to protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped pleading for air and became unresponsive.
The entrepreneur, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, said he made the decision for the sake of his daughter.
“I'm writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” Ohanian said in a blog post. He pledged to use future gains on his Reddit stock to “serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate.”
He also said he would give US$1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. Former NFL player Kaepernick is known for kneeling to protest police brutality and racism in 2016, and later filed a grievance claiming the league had blacklisted him as a result.
Reddit, based in San Francisco, calls itself “the front page of the internet” and has millions of users. Like all social media sites, it has had issues over the years balancing freedom of speech against posts with racist, inflammatory and abusive intent.
Co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said in a Reddit post that the board would honour Ohanian's wish to be replaced by a black candidate. He also said Reddit was working with moderators to explicitly address hate speech.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy