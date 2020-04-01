Redesigning of Corporate Area markets to be completed within three months

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says work to redesign markets operated by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is slated for completion within three months.

Williams, who was speaking during a digital town hall meeting on Tuesday, said this is being undertaken by the Corporation's engineers in order to facilitate greater management of the market districts.

“The Municipal Corporation has been spending a lot of time over the last 18 months crafting and redesigning the markets. We have to redesign for enforcement, for commerce, [and] for traffic flow and movement of pedestrians,” he said.

Mayor Williams noted that it is challenging for the Corporation to institute enforcement measures without first undertaking renovating the market space.

“So as soon as we renovate the markets and redesign the entire market district, there will be a lot of changes and enforcement to accompany that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, indicated that the ministry is conducting a review of markets islandwide, adding that an accompanying mapping exercise has been completed.

There are 22,000 registered vendors and 77 markets across the country, with the KSAMC having responsibility for 30 of those facilities.

A total of 17 of the markets in the Corporate Area are situated in downtown Kingston.

—JIS