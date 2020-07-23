Rediscover Jamaica campaign launched

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 'Rediscover Jamaica' campaign, which encourages Jamaicans to taste, see, feel and enjoy the country's tourism product, was officially launched yesterday

The domestic marketing campaign also encourages people living on the island to feel good again, by going out and enjoying the sights, scenes and taste of the island.

Speaking at the official launch at The Jamaica Pegasus, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett urged Jamaicans to take full advantage of the deals that are being provided under the campaign.

“The timing is right for the Rediscover Jamaica campaign. Summer is traditionally a time when we take day trips to long-time favourites or to those undiscovered places. Our upcoming August holidays provide the perfect reason to enjoy our accommodations, attractions, shopping and transportation,” Bartlett said.

He reminded that people must adhere to the safety protocols that have been established by the Government to protect themselves and families against the COVID-19.

“I want you to take full advantage of them, all with the protocols being observed. The way that we manage in uncertainty, the way that we manage the unknown, is to follow the protocols that are known,” he said.

He commended the Jamaica Tourist Board on the work that they have been doing in developing the Rediscover Jamaica campaign.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction because of COVID, because we started this staycation years ago. We might not have moved it with the energy that we should, but this is a moment when the psychosocial impact of COVID is taking its toll, so we need a release and the wonderful products are all there, the glories of our culture await us. Let's go out, rediscover Jamaica, enjoy the summer and be safe,” he said.

For his part, Director of Tourism Donovan White noted that more than 100 tourism partners are offering discounts and products to Jamaicans, so that they can enjoy the tourism product.

White said the offers range from as high as 50 per cent off in some instances.

Approximately 35 per cent of the island's resorts have resumed operations.