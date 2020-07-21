Rediscover Jamaica campaign will target Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board will launch a Rediscover Jamaica programme to encourage Jamaicans to taste, see, feel and enjoy the country's tourism product.

According to the board, renewing and upgrading the tourism process for Jamaicans, so they may safely enjoy the island with their friends and family, is a priority at this time.

“Travellers from around the world come to our island for a complete vacation experience and we are lucky to call it home,” said Donovan White, Jamaica's director of tourism. “We are excited to welcome our residents with the assurance that their vacation in Jamaica will be full of unforgettable moments. With the Emancipation and Independence holidays just a few weeks away, this is an excellent time for Jamaicans to experience and rediscover the beauty and rhythm of home."

The board said the Rediscover Jamaica campaign aims to generate interest in and use of the tourism facilities available on the island, including accommodations, attractions, transportation and shopping.

It added that the campaign will feature a strong public relations and social media component coupled with tourism partners showcasing their offerings.