Reduced input affecting rural St Andrew water supply

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that low inflows to the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole plants in St Andrew are negatively impacting the Commission's ability to supply water to the customers served from these plants.

According to the NWC, presently, the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole facilities which are situated in the Lawrence Tavern area of west rural St Andrew are operating at 30 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. As a result, several communities will experience disruptions in their regular water supply.

Affected areas include: Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill, Goulbourne, Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Top and Bottom Track Gate.

Trucked water will be provided as necessary to the affected areas, the NWC said, adding that customers may contact their offices for requests or queries related to their service.