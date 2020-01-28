Reduced input affecting rural St Andrew water supply
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that low inflows to the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole plants in St Andrew are negatively impacting the Commission's ability to supply water to the customers served from these plants.
According to the NWC, presently, the Bucky Plain and Isaac Hole facilities which are situated in the Lawrence Tavern area of west rural St Andrew are operating at 30 per cent and 33 per cent respectively. As a result, several communities will experience disruptions in their regular water supply.
Affected areas include: Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill, Goulbourne, Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Top and Bottom Track Gate.
Trucked water will be provided as necessary to the affected areas, the NWC said, adding that customers may contact their offices for requests or queries related to their service.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy