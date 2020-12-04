Refurbished basketball court at Stadium just about ready - Grange

Kingston, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the refurbishing work at the outdoor basketball court at the National Stadium complex is “just about complete.”

“Refurbishing of the basketball court is at the stage referred to in the construction industry as practical completion, and so is just about ready for the official handing over ceremony,” Grange said.

“Along with the new playing surface which was specially designed and developed for the tropics, new tower lights have also been installed as well as seats to accommodate more than a thousand spectators,” she added.

According to the minister, the $58 million project was funded by the Sports Development Foundation.

She said that the work would have been completed already were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic which delayed arrival of the tower lights and fixtures, ordered from the People's Republic of China.

Grange said that the Jamaica Basketball Association had been consulted on all aspects of the project.