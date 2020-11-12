Reggae Boyz Reid, Hector join team in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Bobby Reid and Michael Hector of Fulham Football Club in the English Premier League, are the latest members of the Reggae Boyz team to have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

The duo arrived at the team hotel early this morning in time to join with their teammates having their first PCR tests done.

Their arrival has increased the number of players here to 21 out of the 24-man squad, following that of Leon Bailey and Tyreke Magee, who had arrived last night.

The three players yet to arrive are Jeadine White, Javon East and Oniel Fisher.

The delegation is now awaiting the PCR test results with the hope of having a training session later tonight. It would be the first time taking the football pitch since arriving here on Monday, and it would leave them with just tomorrow to have a kick-about ahead of game day on Saturday.

The health officials are trying to accommodate an expedited release to the COVID-19 test results in order to facilitate the team's important training plans.

Two big buses will be provided for training purposes and the authorities have asked that not more than 20 people be placed in each to accommodate proper physical distancing.

If training does take place later today, it would represent the single-most important session ahead of Saturday's 7:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica time) kick-off, as it would give Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical staff at least one decent session to strategise and to get the players to practise together for the first time

It is unlikely that Bailey, Magee, Hector and Reid will be allowed to participate at the training session based on the 48-hour quarantine protocol in place here.

The player here are Amal Knight, Dwayne Miller, Bobby Reid, Leon Bailey, Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris, Michael Hector, Damion Lowe, Gregory Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Kaheem Parris, Kemal Malcolm, Daniel Johnson, Ravel Morrison, Chavany Willis, Junior Flemmings, Kemar Lawrence, Norman Campbell, Shamar Nicholson, Tyreke Magee.

Ian Burnett