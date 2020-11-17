Reggae Boyz beat Saudi Arabia 2-1

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz produced a much-improved performance to come from behind and beat hosts the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the second of their two-game friendly international series here inside the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium earlier today.

Having got a few training sessions together following Saturday’s 0-3 loss, the Caribbean side were a force to be reckoned with from the get-go and even after the hosts took the lead against the run of play, the Boyz kept their composure and equalised shortly before finding the winner in the second half.

Abdullah Alhamddan put the home side ahead controversially on 28 minutes when he tapped home from close range from an Abdulelah Almalki cross as the Jamaican defence appealed in vain for an off-side call.

Six minutes later, Jamaica pulled level through Daniel Johnson’s first goal for the country of his birth, from just his second appearance. And Javon East, who missed the first game after arriving in Saudi Arabia only last Friday, completed the victory when he outmuscled his burly defender and raced in on goal before flicking a left-footer around goalkeeper Mohammed Alyami.

Truth be told, the Jamaicans could have and should have run away much easier winners, had not Leon Bailey, east and Captain Damion Lowe not squandered east chances.

It was a difficult tour for the Jamaicans who arrived here amid much chaos, including delayed travel arrangements, remuneration disputes and a series of COVID-19 positive test results.

Such was the level of confusion that the team had just one training session ahead of the first game last Saturday.

The Boyz are using these games as part of the preparation for next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament and the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

