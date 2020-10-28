Reggae Boyz get four new faces ahead of Saudi friendlies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four new players have been added to the Reggae Boyz line-up as the team gets ready to face off against Saudi Arabia in two international friendly matches.

According to a release from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the newcomers include Gregory Leigh, wing-back; Ravel Morrison, midfielder; Daniel Johnson, midfielder; and Norman Campbell, forward.

The Reggae Boyz will face off against Saudi Arabia on their turf on November 14 and 17 in Riyadh. Both games are scheduled to begin at 11:30 am local time.

The JFF said the local-based players who have been named to the team will be tested for COVID-19 on November 4 and will be sequestered along with some staff members at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until they depart on November 6.

The complete line-up of players is below:

Amal Knight

Dennis Taylor

Dwayne Miller

Kemar Lawrence

Gregory Leigh

Oniel Fisher

Alvas Powell

Adrian Mariappa

Damion Lowe

Michael Hector

Daniel Johnson

Kevon Lambert

Jahshaun Anglin

Ricardo Morris

Leon Bailey

Kaheem Parris

Ravel Morrison

Junior Flemmings

Kemal Malcolm

Lamar Walker

Bobby Reid

Shamar Nicholson

Javon East

Norman Campbell