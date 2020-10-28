Reggae Boyz get four new faces ahead of Saudi friendlies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four new players have been added to the Reggae Boyz line-up as the team gets ready to face off against Saudi Arabia in two international friendly matches.
According to a release from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the newcomers include Gregory Leigh, wing-back; Ravel Morrison, midfielder; Daniel Johnson, midfielder; and Norman Campbell, forward.
The Reggae Boyz will face off against Saudi Arabia on their turf on November 14 and 17 in Riyadh. Both games are scheduled to begin at 11:30 am local time.
The JFF said the local-based players who have been named to the team will be tested for COVID-19 on November 4 and will be sequestered along with some staff members at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until they depart on November 6.
The complete line-up of players is below:
Amal Knight
Dennis Taylor
Dwayne Miller
Kemar Lawrence
Gregory Leigh
Oniel Fisher
Alvas Powell
Adrian Mariappa
Damion Lowe
Michael Hector
Daniel Johnson
Kevon Lambert
Jahshaun Anglin
Ricardo Morris
Leon Bailey
Kaheem Parris
Ravel Morrison
Junior Flemmings
Kemal Malcolm
Lamar Walker
Bobby Reid
Shamar Nicholson
Javon East
Norman Campbell
